Dozens of Jimmy Buffet fans gather in Lexington to prove ‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’

(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jimmy Buffet fans across the globe are mourning the loss of the iconic performer.

To members of the Bluegrass Parrothead Club in Lexington, Buffet was more than just a singer of hits like ‘Margaritaville’ or ‘Its Five O’Clock Somewhere.’”

“People love him way more than just those two songs. The party is about the people, not just Jimmy. Jimmy is just the host of the party,” said Parrothead Club member and Conch Republic bandmate Michael Thomas.

The Bluegrass Parrotheads got their start in 1998, with the goal of focusing on the laid-back lifestyle and philanthropy that Buffet promoted during his life.

“What our mantra is is to party with a purpose. So, we will have a good time, we’ll have happy hours, we’ll have regular meetings, and every month, we’ll decide that we’re gonna support a local charity,” said Bluegrass Parrothead Club President Daniel King.

The motto “party with a purpose” has led the group to conduct highway cleanups and even help to raise money for Maui relief.

On Sunday, several members gathered at Proud Mary Barbeque to celebrate Buffet and listen to some of his hits played by the band, ‘Conch Republic.’

“Jimmy was a storyteller. He not only told stories at his concerts, but he told many stories through his music, and that’s what we want to honor today; the music and the stories and the legend of Jimmy Buffet,” said Parrothead Club member and Conch Republic bandmate Theresa Thomas.

To find out more about the Bluegrass Parrothead Club, you can visit their website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing

Latest News

Karen Greene Blondell worship service
Former SKY Commonwealth’s Attorney turns park into worship service
Wayne County Rescue
Mother, child rescued after falling from dam
Theft suspect in Monticello
Monticello Police Department searching for theft suspect
After addressing an issue with water flooding the roadway, the support of the driveway was...
Family concerned with destroyed driveway