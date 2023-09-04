Boyd County Emergency Management Operations Center helps prepare county for weather events

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Management Operations Center has found a new home. The facility now shares a building with the county garage.

Tim England, the Boyd County Emergency Management Director, said the new location is more centralized within the county.

“We learned a lot of lessons when the ice storm hit, and in the grand scheme of things, it went well,” England said. “The things we learned is why we’re all located together... We were having to move equipment from other parts of the county...now we can respond to the City of Catlettsburg, Ashland, or over to Rush..”

Equipped with 12 different workstations, the operations center uses multiple cameras and weather feeds. In those workstations during an event, a representative from the fire, law enforcement, utility company

“It may look glamorous, but we built this to be practical. There is a reason behind all of this technology. Everything we do in coordinating federal or state assets is done electronically,” England said. “Everyone in the room ...whether it’s 12, 10 or 8 people [they all have] the same picture.”

The facility will also serve as a distribution warehouse.

The operations center delivered PPE to several organizations during the pandemic, said England. The facility’s safeguarded warehouse will continue to allow the county to run a distribution center.

