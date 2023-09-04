Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 3

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week three of high school football in the mountains:

1. Corbin (2-0)

- Beat Lexington Catholic 30-10 on the road.

2. Pikeville (2-1)

- Fell to Lexington Christian 31-13 to get their first loss of the season.

3. Belfry (2-1)

- Beat Johnson Central 48-20 for the first program win against the Golden Eagles in six years.

4. Bell County (3-0)

- Picked up their third straight win, beating Letcher Central 52-18.

5. Johnson Central (1-2)

- Lost to Belfry 48-20 on the road.

6. Rockcastle (3-0)

- Won by forfeit against Frankfort.

7. Southwestern (0-2)

- Dropped to South Warren 46-28.

8. Clay County (3-0)

- Beat Williamsburg 44-20.

9. Shelby Valley (2-1)

- Picked up a win against Martin County 16-7.

10. Pulaski (1-2)

- Lost to GRC 30-7 on the road.

