Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 3
(WYMT) - Check out our Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 list after week three of high school football in the mountains:
1. Corbin (2-0)
- Beat Lexington Catholic 30-10 on the road.
2. Pikeville (2-1)
- Fell to Lexington Christian 31-13 to get their first loss of the season.
3. Belfry (2-1)
- Beat Johnson Central 48-20 for the first program win against the Golden Eagles in six years.
4. Bell County (3-0)
- Picked up their third straight win, beating Letcher Central 52-18.
5. Johnson Central (1-2)
- Lost to Belfry 48-20 on the road.
6. Rockcastle (3-0)
- Won by forfeit against Frankfort.
7. Southwestern (0-2)
- Dropped to South Warren 46-28.
8. Clay County (3-0)
- Beat Williamsburg 44-20.
9. Shelby Valley (2-1)
- Picked up a win against Martin County 16-7.
10. Pulaski (1-2)
- Lost to GRC 30-7 on the road.
