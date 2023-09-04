AAA Bluegrass warns drivers to use caution during Labor Day travel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we begin to wrap up Labor Day, many people are hitting the road right now and that’s already leading to some slow-moving traffic.

“Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, just like we see with Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July, we’ve got more traffic on the roadways,” said AAA Bluegrass spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins.

Weaver Hawkins says people aren’t just traveling across state lines. They typically see people driving from parties or get-togethers here locally.

“Have a plan in place before you head out to the get-together,” said Weaver Hawkins. “This way, you’ll have a safe way home, whether it’s having a designated driver within your group or scheduling a rideshare. Those kinds of things should be done before you head out to the party.”

Before getting behind the wheel, AAA advises you to drive responsibly. Weaver Hawkins says patience is key, and if you see someone distracted driving, she suggests lightly honking your horn before getting over to pass.

Weaver Hawkins says distracted driving, impaired driving, and aggressive driving can be seen on the holiday. According to the Kentucky State Police Collision data, there were 32 crashes in Lexington on Labor Day in 2022.

“It’s a beautiful day, enjoy it. Don’t be frustrated. Most people heading to those get-togethers, it doesn’t matter if you’re there at the start; get there safely; that’s what your host or hostess would prefer,” said Weaver Hawkins.

AAA also warns not to engage if you encounter an aggressive driver.

