911 dispatchers see Labor Day as normal workday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - 911 dispatchers are always working behind the scenes to keep everyone safe, even on holidays.

“Our dispatch staff does not look at today as a holiday but as a normal day just trying to keep Perry County safe,” said Director of Perry County 911 Danny Miller.

Miller added the dispatch center gets more calls on a holiday like July 4 instead of Labor Day.

“July 4 is just a busier day, so we typically schedule more staff to work with the increase in calls into our station,” said Miller.

The night and overnight hours seem to receive more activity across the board, and dispatch is equipped to handle those overnight issues.

“Stays kind of even with more of an uptick in the evening hours with more call volume and it fluctuates depending on what is going on,” added Miller.

Staff at the Perry County 911 said they are prepared to handle the holidays.

“They know in advance, we don’t surprise them unless something happens or someone gets sick and we have a great staff here who all works together and they know in advance when they are going to work,” said Miller.

Miller also explained part time employees get specialized in-house training before ever taking a call.

“Our full time employees once moved to full time will have six months to complete certification training in Richmond which is the DOCJT Academy which is a four week long process and once completed they will be a certified telecommunicator,” explained Miller.

Staff said 911 dispatch is more than just answering a phone and sitting behind a computer.

“Dispatchers answer calls for police, fire, and EMS, pre arrival instructions for medical, they can do CPR, deliver babies over the phone and even deal with suicide callers,” added Miller.

Miller also added to be mindful of what is going on around you and be smart which will lead to fewer calls to the dispatch center.

