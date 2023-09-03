September marks National Preparedness Month

First launched in 2004, national preparedness month is geared towards making sure everyone is ready for disasters.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding everyone of the importance of being prepared for disasters and emergencies.

First launched in 2004, National Preparedness Month is geared towards making sure everyone is ready for disasters.

“Quiet often we never really think that it’s going to happen to us,” Disability integration advisor Olanda Bryant said. “So in the event that something does happen, then we want to as an organization be sure that we are working with the communities and the stakeholders to help the communities be as prepared as possible.”

Each year, FEMA comes up with a new theme that helps them identify certain areas where there are gaps.

This year, the focus is on older adults and people with disabilities.

“Older adults and individuals with disabilities are more highly impacted during the times of disasters,” Bryant said.

Over 25 percent of the applicants who apply for FEMA disaster assistance are over 65 years old, with 44 percent of older adults living in rural areas.

To make sure people are better prepared for emergencies, Bryant emphasizes literature, education, and communication to provide tips on ways to stay ready.

FEMA is launching a campaign providing everyone in the state of Kentucky with a postcard that gives people tips on how to be prepared.

To learn more about how to be prepared, click here.

