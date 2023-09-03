Pineville drops their third straight this season to Bishop Brossart

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pineville Mountain Lions hosted the Bishop Brossart Mustangs on Saturday night. Both programs were both looking for their first win of the season.

Pineville sophomore running back Landon Robbins and senior Wyatt Caldwell found themselves in the endzone for the Mountain Lions, but their efforts were not enough to hold off the Mustangs.

Bishop Brossart would get one win behind their belt with a 36-18 road win against Pineville.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.