Pikeville leaves Lexington with their first loss of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - In the third week of high school football, the Pikeville Panthers walked away from the gridiron with their first loss, falling to Lexington Christian 31-13 Saturday night.

The Panthers got on the board first with Pikeville QB Isaac Duty taking care of business himself in the Eagles’ redzone.

While Pikeville punched first, it was Lexington Christian’s Brady Hensley that would punch harder. Hensley would hit paydirt several times. After Saturday, Hensley now has eight touchdowns this season already.

Pikeville, unable to slow the Eagle running back down, heads into a rematch with their Class A state championship opponent, Raceland, coming off a loss. Pikeville and Raceland will kickoff on the Panthers home turf at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

