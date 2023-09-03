Pair of cousins born at same hospital less than 12 hours apart

Cousins Amayah Jaylee (in brown) and Amiry Reign (in pink) were born in the same hospital and...
Cousins Amayah Jaylee (in brown) and Amiry Reign (in pink) were born in the same hospital and on the same floor just hours apart from each other.(Carlotta Calis)
By Rachel Rooney
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A pair of cousins will share a unique bond from day one.

Amayah Jaylee was born on Tuesday, August 29 at 11:26 p.m. at Middlesex Hospital to Jada Brackett and Maryquay Wynn.

Not even 12 hours later, her cousin Amiry Reign was born in the same hospital right down the hallway on August 30 at 8:01 a.m. to Jada Brackett’s brother Amirh Brackett and Jade Diaz.

Their grandmother, Carlotta Brackett, says Middlesex Hospital told her they’ve never seen this happen in their maternity ward.

Amayah was 7 pounds 6 ounces and about 20 inches long, while her cousin Amirh was 6 pounds 11 ounces and 19 and a half inches long.

Carlotta Brackett says she is so excited to be a grandmother times two and said both families are doing great.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident

Latest News

FILE - A farmer holds wheat in a granary on a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine,...
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defense minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
The annual Honey Festival took place in Downtown Breathitt County throughout the weekend.
Honey Festival takes place in Breathitt County
Ken Jones
Former Powell County coach dies at 79
El Castillo de Cenicienta en el Magic Kingdom de Walt Disney World, el viernes 14 de julio de...
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
This image released by Sony Pictures Entertainment shows Denzel Washington in a scene from "The...
‘Equalizer 3’ cleans up, while ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ score new records