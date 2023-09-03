Oklahoma deputy arrested in fatal shooting of his wife, police say

Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife while the two were "engaged in a heated argument." (KOCO, OKLAHOMA CITY PD, CANADIAN CO. SHERIFF'S DEPT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A central Oklahoma deputy sheriff was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of his wife, who was a fellow deputy in the same county, Oklahoma City police say.

Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, was arrested at the scene of the early morning shooting of Jordan Cannon, 40 at their home in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Officers responding to a domestic disturbance at the couple’s home found Jordan Cannon dead about 2 a.m. and arrested Vaughn Cannon on a murder complaint, police Sgt. Gary Knight said in a statement. Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife while the two were “engaged in a heated argument.”

Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, was arrested at the scene of the early morning...
Cleveland County Deputy Vaughn Cannon, 41, was arrested at the scene of the early morning shooting of Jordan Cannon, 40, at their home in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.(Source: Canadian Co. Sheriff's Office, KOCO via CNN)

Vaughn Cannon was jailed pending formal charges.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A sheriff’s spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call for comment.

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason said in a statement that the department is “heartbroken” by the shooting.

Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife, Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, 40,...
Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife, Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, 40, while the two were “engaged in a heated argument.”(Source: Cleveland Co. Sheriff, KOCO via CNN)

“This is something no one can begin to prepare for, we ask for your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this devastating event,” Amason wrote.

Amason said a peer support group, counselors and a chaplain have been contacted to assist the department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident
Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Hunter Bishop's mother said he was involved in a dog attack on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
GRAPHIC: Child hospitalized following attack by multiple dogs in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing

Latest News

Investigators allege the suspect shot his wife while the two were "engaged in a heated...
Police release body cam video of arrest of former Okla. deputy accused of killing wife
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rest of Labor Day weekend staying steamy
The Corbin High School Band Boosters along with community members came out to clean up litter...
Dozens come out to Keep Corbin Clean Saturday
An independent short film that was filmed and produced in Corbin premiered Saturday night at...
Corbin native premieres short film “That Groovy Rotten Smell”