New developments help protect the most vulnerable from RSV

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky saw an intense RSV season, at points causing some hospitals to hit capacity.

Respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can be dangerous for some children, especially infants.

“It’s very common. Almost all of us by the time we reach young childhood would’ve been exposed and gotten an RSV infection,” said professor and chair of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics at the UK College of Medicine, Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi.

Now, doctors say a monoclonal antibody treatment can help fight off the disease.

“A monoclonal antibody is basically an antibody that we can now synthesize outside the body, and we can synthesize in very large quantities,” said Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi.

The idea behind this treatment is to give the patient’s immune system a leg up over RSV.

“We can give an injection to these very young infants who we know are at very high risk of severe disease, and their system would be flooded with these monoclonal antibodies that are ready to respond to the virus should they get infected,” said Dr. Messaoudi.

This isn’t the only new tool in doctors’ toolkits, though. There are also two new RSV vaccines.

“For a virus that has basically illuded anti-virals and vaccines for decades, it is amazing that in the span of one year, we have two vaccines and a monoclonal antibody on the market or at least coming to market, very soon,” said Dr. Messaoudi.

Earlier this year, the FDA backed a first-of-its-kind RSV vaccine for pregnant women. By giving a pregnant mother the vaccine, she develops RSV-fighting antibodies, which pass through the placenta.

“The immune system of a brand new baby is just sluggish and slow, and it doesn’t know what it’s doing yet, so utilizing the mom’s immune system to actually protect the infant is a phenomenal idea and just harnesses what nature has already put in place,” said Dr. Messaoudi.

A Pfizer study found that when given to pregnant mothers, the vaccine was close to 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in babies’ first 90 days of life.

If you have questions about the new RSV vaccine, including when it will become available to you, UK recommends reaching out to your primary care provider.

