Mother, child rescued after falling from dam

Wayne County Rescue
Wayne County Rescue(Monticello Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A mother and child were rescued Sunday after reportedly falling more than ten feet from a dam on Beaver Creek.

Officials received the call shortly after 11 a.m.

First responders said the dam is located near Pump Station Bridge.

Officials reportedly used a trail behind Kennett’s Antiques to find the mother and child.

Police confirmed the pair did not have serious injuries, but both were taken to Wayne County Hospital for treatment and observation.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident

Latest News

Theft suspect in Monticello
Monticello Police Department searching for theft suspect
After addressing an issue with water flooding the roadway, the support of the driveway was...
Family concerned with destroyed driveway
.
KSP: Deadly crash reported in Powell County
First launched in 2004, national preparedness month is geared towards making sure everyone is...
September marks National Preparedness Month