Monticello Police Department searching for theft suspect

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Monticello Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect following a theft in Wayne County.

The suspect was caught on camera trying to drill the locks on a money box at Tradeway Car Wash and a drink machine outside of Save-A-Lot.

If you have any information, you can report it anonymously at the Monticello Crime Tip Line at 606-688-7676.

