Louisville Fly Society walks with purpose for domestic violence survivors

Women Who Win partnered with the Louisville Fly Society to representation of how domestic...
Women Who Win partnered with the Louisville Fly Society to representation of how domestic violence affects both men and women.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Women Who Win partnered with the Louisville Fly Society on Saturday to represent how domestic violence affects both men and women.

According to state law enforcement data, last year, there were close to 9,000 arrests for domestic violence situations.

“You are not alone,” Women Who Win founder Aprile Hearn said. “Whether you are going through something or know someone going through something.”

Hearn’s organization gives people a unique approach to trauma-informed healing and active self-care. During the walk, people collected things like hygiene products, toiletries, and clothing to donate to the Center for Women and Children.

Kentucky’s data report found that 16,406 women, men and children used some form of service from a domestic violence sheltering program in Kentucky in 2022.

“Community building is so important and for people to feel supported,” Hearn said. “I think that is the biggest representation.”

Walking with a purpose to help the survivors of domestic violence is only half of their message.

The other is empowering younger generations through positive role models and change.

“We want our young brothers to know there’s more than what’s being shown on the internet and in the rap videos,” BMG Louisville Fly Society co-founder Fonz Brown said. “We are about business. To get to the next level, you must change some things. We are showing younger generations that can start with their attire.”

Saturday’s event is an example of multiple organizations coming together to address their community’s wants and needs.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident

Latest News

LDD Thumbnail
Local Deal Drop 3/7/23
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
Commentary
COMMENTARY Neighbors Helping Neighbors RECLIP - August 5, 2022
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version