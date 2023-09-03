Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects

Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for theft suspects.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for theft suspects.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying two suspects following a theft.

Officials said two people were caught on camera breaking into a car on Talon Trail in Golden Eagle Subdivision near London.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident

Latest News

The annual Honey Festival took place in Downtown Breathitt County throughout the weekend.
Honey Festival takes place in Breathitt County
Ken Jones
Former Powell County coach dies at 79
Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rest of Labor Day weekend staying steamy