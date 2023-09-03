Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for theft suspects.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying two suspects following a theft.

Officials said two people were caught on camera breaking into a car on Talon Trail in Golden Eagle Subdivision near London.

If you have any information about the case, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-6622.

