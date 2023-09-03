KSP: Deadly crash reported in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash on the Mountain Parkway, officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed to our sister station WKYT.

Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 33 in Powell County, just outside of Slade around 1 p.m. Sunday.

The road was closed while first responders cleared the scene, but it was later reopened.

We will update this story when more information is available.

