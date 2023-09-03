Honey Festival takes place in Breathitt County

The annual Honey Festival took place in Downtown Breathitt County throughout the weekend.
The annual Honey Festival took place in Downtown Breathitt County throughout the weekend.(WYMT)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Honey Festival kicked off in Breathitt County over the weekend.

Throughout the festival, there was a parade, a dog show, quilt show, arts and crafts, food, live music and activities for the kids.

Patricia Abner, who has been setting up Silver Treasure Designs at the Honey Festival since 2002, said she loves having people from out of state come and enjoy her shirts.

“Like people from other states they love going back with one of my Kentucky shirts and I had a lady from Ohio who stopped by today and bought two because she wanted to take her friend back a shirt and they love to have something from Kentucky,” said Abner.

Abner also added it is really good to be back out at the festival after three years.

“I’ve not been here in three years because the first year was COVID, and the second year I was still afraid on the account of COVID, and then last year was the July 2022 floods which kept us from having it, so I think a lot of people are excited to get back out,” said Abner.

Cary York, who owns Courtland Hall Antiques with her husband Darryl in Lexington, said they have been coming to the Honey Festival on and off for thirty years.

“We have quite a few returning customers and fortunately we have some new customers as well and it is just really fun to interact with people from all over,” added York.

“With my crafts, I love sharing that small piece of history with a customer who buys my products,” said York.

“I cut up old quilts which is simple to some folks and quilts that are not going to be used for other things and make things from them,” she added.

York also explained Saturday was the big day with the parade and that is when they saw the most foot traffic into their booth.

“Saturday with a lot of people in town we typically see more business on Saturday than any other day no matter the festival,” said York.

Organizers of the Honey Festival are pleased to see numbers back to pre-COVID years and can not wait to return next year.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
A toddler died after an accident at a family-owned auto shop in Massachusetts. WCVB via CNN...
Town in tears after toddler’s auto shop death in Massachusetts
Kentucky is known for three things: horses, basketball and bourbon; but have you ever seen a...
‘It is priceless:’ Bowling Green man selling vintage bourbon bottle for $1M
The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
According to the GoFundMe, Austin Trebesch leaves behind his high school sweetheart Justine and...
27-year-old father dies in work-related farming accident

Latest News

Ken Jones
Former Powell County coach dies at 79
Laurel County Sheriff's Office looking for theft suspects.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspects
Fatal crash
One dead after car crash in Corbin
WYMT First Alert Weather
Rest of Labor Day weekend staying steamy