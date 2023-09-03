Family concerned with destroyed driveway

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After last July’s flood, Mary Reed’s driveway was destroyed.

Reed’s family said they spent between $8,000 and $10,000 dollars to get the driveway fixed.

However, after addressing an issue with water flooding the roadway, the family said the support of the driveway was taken out by the Kentucky Highway Department, and the driveway is now only passable by foot.

“My mother in law is 82, and we’ve got to have a driveway that we can get access to and from for my mother in law,” Reed’s son-in-law Hobert Holbrook said.

Holbrook said he has driven up the driveway to deliver her groceries but can no longer get his car up there.

Holbrook is also concerned with rain causing the gravel to roll onto Combs Road.

