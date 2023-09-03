Dry for Labor Day, tracking rain chances by midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm weather continues across the region for Labor Day. We also remain dry, but we are tracking our next rain chance by the middle of the week.

Tonight Through Monday Night

The forecast remains quiet across the mountains through tonight. We stay dry and mostly clear. Overnight lows will be mild and muggy. Temperatures fall into the upper-60s. We are also tracking the potential for dense fog tonight, especially in the valleys.

Labor Day is looking toasty and dry. High pressure continues to dominate our forecast. As a result, we stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to pack the water and sunscreen.

Into Monday night, dry weather sticks around. However, clouds will begin to increase as our next weather system inches closer. Lows remain in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Rain Chances Return

Enjoy the dry weather while you can because we are tracking some upcoming changes.

We remain dry on Tuesday and partly sunny. Highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Our next weather system looks to move into the region by Wednesday. As a result, we are tracking some rain chances. Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. Highs top out in the upper-80s, and lows only bottom out in the upper-60s. We are not expecting any severe weather.

Isolated showers look to linger into Thursday. It does not look like a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

In the extended forecast, models are not in great agreement. The European model is hinting at stray rain chances, while the GFS is dry. We will keep a close eye on it and keep you updated as we get closer.

On Friday, a stray shower looks possible, but most of the region looks dry. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-80s. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-lower-60s.

Highs are looking more seasonable for the upcoming weekend. Highs reach the lower-80s on Saturday, while lows dip into the lower-60s. Again, a stray shower may be possible, but confidence in this is very low.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.