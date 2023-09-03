Driver charged after semi-truck overturns in Campbell County

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A semi-truck driver has been charged after his truck overturned on I-75 in Campbell County on Sunday, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The report stated Abubakar Magamedov, 29 from Florida, was driving south at mile marker 131 when the truck veered off the left side of the roadway on a turn.

Magamedov hit the center median concrete wall, overturned and came to a stop on its left side in both southbound lanes.

Magamedov was not injured but was charged with failure to maintain lane and due care, THP officials said.

The interstate was down to one lane for hours.

