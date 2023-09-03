Anderson Co. nurse allegedly stole pain medicine from nursing home

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A nurse is facing several charges after police say she stole morphine from a nursing home.

According to her arrest citation, 50-year-old Abigail Hall is a registered nurse at Heritage Hall Rehab & Wellness Center in Anderson County.

Hall was arrested on August 27th after being pulled over and failing a field sobriety test.

According to Lawrenceburg Police, officers found 7 syringes full of a blue liquid in her backpack. It was determined to be morphine. Hall admitted to police that she had been stealing patients’ pain medicine and swapping it with a mixture of water and blue food coloring since January.

Hall is currently booked in the Shelby County Detention Center and is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

