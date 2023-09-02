WYMT, ARH present checks to Johnson Central, Belfry

Check Presentation
Check Presentation(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - At Friday night’s ARH Game of the Week, Johnson Central took on Belfry.

During the game, Whitney Allen with the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities presented a $1,000 check to Johnson Central Athletic Director Jason Shepherd.

Allen also presented a $1,000 check to Belfry Principal Mark Gannon.

WYMT and ARH are proud sponsors of Friday night’s game and the high school athletic programs.

