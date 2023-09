SHELBY VALLEY, Ky. (WYMT) -The Shelby Valley Wildcats battled the Martin County Cardinals Friday night.

The Wildcats went up 16-7 in the third quarter, and a strong defensive final quarter would secure the win.

Shelby Valley moves to 2-1 on the season, while Martin County drops to 1-2.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.