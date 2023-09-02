Scores from across the mountains for week three of high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week three of high school football. You can also find highlights in the video player above.

THURSDAY (8/31):

Jackson County 42, Phelps 0

Powell County 22, Floyd Central 36

Fairview 0, Betsy Layne 43

FRIDAY (9/01):

Estill County 22, West Carter 21

South Warren 46, Southwestern 28

Russell County 7, South Laurel 12

Knox Central 12, Somerset 47

Martin County 7, Shelby Valley 16

Frankfort 0, Rockcastle County 1 (forfeit)

East Ridge 30, River View (WV) 27

Harlan 2, Pike Central 14

Hazard 6, Paris 22

Prestonsburg 38, Paintsville 40

Franklin County 13, North Laurel 6

Berea 12, Morgan County 42

Clinton County 20, McCreary County 18 (overtime)

Leslie County 37, Magoffin County 0

Knott Central 12, Lynn Camp 28

Corbin 30, Lexington Catholic 10

Perry Central 14, Lawrence County 38

Whitley County 34, Harlan County 0

Williamsburg 20, Clay County 44

Middlesboro 18, Gate City (VA) 24

Pulaski County 7, George Rogers Clark 30

Wayne County 37, Casey County 34

Letcher Central 18, Bell County 52

Lewis County 13, Breathitt County 63

Johnson Central 20, Belfry 48

SATURDAY (9/02):

We have two mountain teams on the schedule for Saturday.

Pineville will take on Bishop Brossart at 6 p.m.

Pikeville plays Lexington Christian at 8 p.m.

You can catch scores from both games on our Saturday ARH Sports Overtime.

