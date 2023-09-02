Scores from across the mountains for week three of high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are scores from across the region for week three of high school football. You can also find highlights in the video player above.
THURSDAY (8/31):
Powell County 22, Floyd Central 36
FRIDAY (9/01):
Estill County 22, West Carter 21
South Warren 46, Southwestern 28
Russell County 7, South Laurel 12
Knox Central 12, Somerset 47
Martin County 7, Shelby Valley 16
Frankfort 0, Rockcastle County 1 (forfeit)
East Ridge 30, River View (WV) 27
Hazard 6, Paris 22
Prestonsburg 38, Paintsville 40
Franklin County 13, North Laurel 6
Berea 12, Morgan County 42
Clinton County 20, McCreary County 18 (overtime)
Leslie County 37, Magoffin County 0
Knott Central 12, Lynn Camp 28
Corbin 30, Lexington Catholic 10
Perry Central 14, Lawrence County 38
Whitley County 34, Harlan County 0
Williamsburg 20, Clay County 44
Middlesboro 18, Gate City (VA) 24
Pulaski County 7, George Rogers Clark 30
Wayne County 37, Casey County 34
Letcher Central 18, Bell County 52
Lewis County 13, Breathitt County 63
SATURDAY (9/02):
We have two mountain teams on the schedule for Saturday.
Pineville will take on Bishop Brossart at 6 p.m.
Pikeville plays Lexington Christian at 8 p.m.
You can catch scores from both games on our Saturday ARH Sports Overtime.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.