Rest of Labor Day weekend staying steamy

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been steadily getting warmer this weekend and that will only continue through the Labor Day holiday and beyond.

After a warm day, we will cool back down tonight under clear skies. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible late.

Sunday, high pressure gives us more sunshine and we will knock on the door of 90°. Dewpoints are trying to stay low, but it doesn’t really matter when the air temperatures are that warm. Hot is hot. The UV index will be decent again on Sunday and Monday, so make sure if you’re working or playing outside to stay hydrated and wear that sunscreen! Reapply it often too! Lows will drop back into the mid to upper 60s again by Monday morning.

If you have to labor on Labor Day, just keep finding ways to beat the heat. The sunshine will likely push most of the region past the 90-degree mark into the low 90s by Monday afternoon. Lows will drop to around 70° overnight.

Tuesday is more of the same, but I think we will start to feel a touch more humid as the dewpoints start to go back up. We will still top out in the low 90s before falling into the low 70s overnight. So much for Labor Day being the unofficial end to summer, at least when it comes to the temperatures.

Our next best rain chances come in stray form on Wednesday and potentially scattered form on Thursday. We’re keeping the chances low right now, but it looks like a cold front could arrive on Thursday into Thursday night and increase the rain chances a little. That would mean some slightly cooler temps for Friday, but not much. Stay tuned and enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.