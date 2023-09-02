Police need help ID’ing two suspects in Bell County theft

Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook(Middlesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help finding two suspects they believe were involved in a recent theft.

On Saturday, Middlesboro Police posted pictures of the two men on Facebook.

In the post, officers said the pair are wanted for questioning in regards to the theft that took place at the Binghamtown Laundromat in Middlesboro.

Police tell WYMT the men reportedly used bolt cutters to take $2,400 worth of change from the business.

If you have any information, you can contact them at 606-248-3636.

