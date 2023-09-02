Paintsville sneaks out win against Prestonsburg in Friday night thriller
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Blackcats fell short in their battle against the Paintsville Tigers Friday night.
Late in the third quarter, Prestonsburg was ahead 30-28, but Paintsville came back and secured the win.
The final score was 40-38.
Paintsville moves to 1-2 on the season, while Prestonsburg drops to 2-1.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.