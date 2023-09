MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Leslie County dominated Magoffin County on the road Friday night.

After the first half, the Eagles were up 28-0 against the Hornets.

Leslie County would never look back, and the Eagles secured the 37-0 win.

With the win, Leslie County moves to 2-1, while Magoffin County drops to 1-2.

