LaFollette man drives motorcycle to Alaska to raise money for addiction recovery center

By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At 70 years old, Daniel Johnson has been driving his motorcycle for decades around East Tennessee and beyond.

He had always thought about making a trip to Alaska and decided now was the time to do it, but he wanted to raise money for a good cause.

“It’s pretty much 5,000 miles. It’s the shortest way you can get from here to Canada to Alaska to Fairbanks,” said Johnson.

The trip took more than a week and raised about $500 for Bridges to Recovery, which is an addiction recovery center in LaFollette.

“We are the only women’s residential recovery home in five counties. The best way to describe it is if you can help one woman recover and become sober it’s like a ripple effect,” said Georgia Sergent with Bridges to Recovery.

Bridges to Recovery helps women in East Tennessee battling addiction and operates largely on donations and fundraising goals.

Anyone who would like to donate to Johnson’s ride and Bridges to Recovery can do so by following this link.

