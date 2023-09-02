Kentucky downs Ball State to open up the 2023 football season

Ball State - Kentucky
Ball State - Kentucky(REGINA RICKERT | WKYT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky beat Ball State 44-14 on Saturday.

Devin Leary had a solid debut in Lexington going for 241 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Ray Davis had a statement first game with the Cats, going for 112 yards on only 14 carries and a touchdown.

Barion Brown flashed his speed with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.

UK’s defense made life difficult for the Cardinals forcing a handful of fumbles.

The Cats return to Kroger next Saturday versus EKU at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
.
Driver involved in deadly SWVA hit and run found injured, could face charges later
WYMT Game of the Week
#5 Belfry upsets #3 Johnson Central in ARH Game of the Week

Latest News

KHSAA Football
Scores from across the mountains for week three of high school football
Behind the air attack of Blake Barnett and the speed of Thomas, the Bobcats exploded past the...
Bell County too fast for Cougars
Lewis County vs. Breathitt County
Breathitt County picks up first win of the season
WYMT
Clay County cruises past Williamsburg at home