Kentucky downs Ball State to open up the 2023 football season
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky beat Ball State 44-14 on Saturday.
Devin Leary had a solid debut in Lexington going for 241 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.
Ray Davis had a statement first game with the Cats, going for 112 yards on only 14 carries and a touchdown.
Barion Brown flashed his speed with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.
UK’s defense made life difficult for the Cardinals forcing a handful of fumbles.
The Cats return to Kroger next Saturday versus EKU at 3:00 p.m.
