Kentucky downs Ball State to open up the 2023 football season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky beat Ball State 44-14 on Saturday.

Devin Leary had a solid debut in Lexington going for 241 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

Ray Davis had a statement first game with the Cats, going for 112 yards on only 14 carries and a touchdown.

Barion Brown flashed his speed with a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.

UK’s defense made life difficult for the Cardinals forcing a handful of fumbles.

The Cats return to Kroger next Saturday versus EKU at 3:00 p.m.

