Hawks improves to 3-0 with win over Harlan

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central hosted the Harlan Green Dragons Friday night for a week three matchup.

After a scoreless first half, Pike County Central went up 7-0 at the start of the second half with a kick-off return touchdown by Shannon Scott Williams.

Pike Central picked up the 14-2 win over Harlan.

The Hawks move to 3-0 on the season, while Harlan drops to 1-2.

