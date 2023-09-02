Hawks improves to 3-0 with win over Harlan

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central hosted the Harlan Green Dragons Friday night for a week three matchup.

After a scoreless first half, Pike County Central went up 7-0 at the start of the second half with a kick-off return touchdown by Shannon Scott Williams.

Pike Central picked up the 14-2 win over Harlan.

The Hawks move to 3-0 on the season, while Harlan drops to 1-2.

