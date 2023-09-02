Fans pour into Lexington to celebrate new football season, first one with alcohol sales at Kroger Field

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is the start of the college football season in the commonwealth.

The Big Blue Nation was in Lexington full force Saturday to cheer on the Wildcats in their week one matchup against Ball State.

“It’s the love of UK football. We got the tailgating and the team this year is gonna be really good so I mean we’re out here just hyping everything up and getting ready for the year,” said UK fan Jacob Spillman.

Fans gathered around Kroger Field as early as 7:30 in the morning to gear up for the big game.

“I dropped the baby off with my parents and we’ve been out here since 7:30. Anything for football right? A noon kickoff you gotta do what you gotta do,” Said UK fan Hayley Laffoon.

Strangers coming together with one thing in common.

“The college atmosphere. College football in the South doesn’t get much better than this,” said Jerry Thornsbury, who is a lifelong UK fan.

Not only are fans excited for the start of college football, but this is also the first season alcohol is being sold at Kroger Field.

“I think it’s gonna be really beneficial to everyone in there. Some people might get too rowdy but I know they’re going to watch all of it and make sure everyone’s not doing what they’re supposed to be doing. I think it’s going to be really beneficial to the financial aspect,” said Laffoon.

The Big Blue Nation is bringing in a lot of excitement, looking to start this storybook season on the right paw.

