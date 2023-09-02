Fans pour into Lexington to celebrate new football season, first one with alcohol sales at Kroger Field

The Big Blue Nation was in Lexington full force Saturday to cheer on the Wildcats in their week...
The Big Blue Nation was in Lexington full force Saturday to cheer on the Wildcats in their week one matchup against Ball State.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It is the start of the college football season in the commonwealth.

The Big Blue Nation was in Lexington full force Saturday to cheer on the Wildcats in their week one matchup against Ball State.

“It’s the love of UK football. We got the tailgating and the team this year is gonna be really good so I mean we’re out here just hyping everything up and getting ready for the year,” said UK fan Jacob Spillman.

Fans gathered around Kroger Field as early as 7:30 in the morning to gear up for the big game.

“I dropped the baby off with my parents and we’ve been out here since 7:30. Anything for football right? A noon kickoff you gotta do what you gotta do,” Said UK fan Hayley Laffoon.

Strangers coming together with one thing in common.

“The college atmosphere. College football in the South doesn’t get much better than this,” said Jerry Thornsbury, who is a lifelong UK fan.

Not only are fans excited for the start of college football, but this is also the first season alcohol is being sold at Kroger Field.

“I think it’s gonna be really beneficial to everyone in there. Some people might get too rowdy but I know they’re going to watch all of it and make sure everyone’s not doing what they’re supposed to be doing. I think it’s going to be really beneficial to the financial aspect,” said Laffoon.

The Big Blue Nation is bringing in a lot of excitement, looking to start this storybook season on the right paw.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
.
Driver involved in deadly SWVA hit and run found injured, could face charges later
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested

Latest News

The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
An independent short film that was filmed and produced in Corbin premiered Saturday night at...
Corbin native premieres short film “That Groovy Rotten Smell”
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Police need help ID’ing two suspects in Bell County theft
Photo Courtesy: Adair County Regional Jail
Woman facing charges for her role in trailer theft case