Dozens come out to Keep Corbin Clean Saturday

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Volunteers came out to Sanders Park in downtown Corbin to clean up areas of the city on Saturday.

The Corbin High School Band Boosters along with other groups from the community came together to make the city a more beautiful place.

Volunteer Rich Yaeger said people are already noticing a difference.

“A number of people stopped today and said thank you for picking stuff up, so people are appreciative and hopefully everyone will pitch in,” said Yaeger.

Yaeger, who has been to several clean-up events himself, said they always get bigger and better.

“I have seen more people being aware of the litter around the city more now than ever before and I think that will get more people interested in these clean-up events,” said Yaeger.

Corbin High School student Keagan Neal said he has personally seen more people littering recently.

“A lot of cigarette butts and drink bottles are mostly what I have seen an increase in lately,” said Neal.

Neal said while he is glad to see more young people like himself taking an active role in keeping their home clean, he would like to see more get involved.

“I have seen some people that are a little more willing to help a little bit more recently and I think it is because of the new generation of kids who are kind of being more open-minded on what is going on in the community,” added Neal.

Organizers said they hope to be able to host another Keep Corbin Clean event at some point next year in addition to the yearly one that takes place in early September.

