Corbin native premieres short film “That Groovy Rotten Smell”

An independent short film that was filmed and produced in Corbin premiered Saturday night at...
An independent short film that was filmed and produced in Corbin premiered Saturday night at the Tri County Cineplex.(Matthew Smitley)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - While “That Groovy Rotten Smell” might not sound like the title of a movie you would want to see, you might change your mind once you hear the backstory about it.

The movie was written, produced and directed by Corbin native Matthew Smitley. The film made its debut Saturday night at the Tri-County Cineplex.

A description of the movie on IMDB states the premise features the main character 16-year-old Indy waking up from a lucid dream to a power outage and experiencing an emotional reckoning on a freewheeling and foreboding summer day journey.

Smitley told WYMT online ticket sales prior to the premiere were amazing and he could not believe all of the support he has received.

“If anyone is wanting to make films in their hometown or lives in a small area and thinks that they can’t do films, I think this is the ultimate proof that you can do it,” said Smitley.

More than 200 people volunteered their time to be a part of the movie and turn the dream into a reality.

Smitley also explained just how easy it was to get leaders in the community on board with the film.

“I contacted Maggy Monhollen and right away she was all in for the movie, so securing locations was as simple as asking for permission and permission was granted,” added Smitley.

Jacob Chitwood, who composed all of the original music for the film, said he and Smitley have had a love of movies since their days in high school.

“Around 2017 me and Matthew met at our first job which was at the local movie theater here in town, and over the years we have stayed in close contact when Matthew went on to film school,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood also added that he has been very closely connected to this film since ideas were thrown around a couple of years ago.

“It has been a long journey and it has been a great educational experience for all of us and we have poured our heart and soul into seeing this film completed,” said Chitwood.

Gracie Strunk, a co-editor on the movie, said she had not done any editing before the film but was glad to be able to quickly pick up the skill. She also said while she was not part of the filming of the movie, she feels she has grown close to the characters from seeing them during the editing process.

“I had really only seen them on the screen and they became much more real to me once the process of editing the movie was complete and I have grown to love everybody that was involved as if they were family,” added Strunk.

Smitley said he is working to submit the short film to film festivals across the country.

He said “That Groovy Rotten Smell” will be available online in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
.
Driver involved in deadly SWVA hit and run found injured, could face charges later
WYMT Game of the Week
#5 Belfry upsets #3 Johnson Central in ARH Game of the Week

Latest News

The event was a memorial for Kent Rose, the man who planned it on his death bed seven years ago.
‘This was literally his dying wish’: Arm Drop Revival serves as memorial for the face of Floyd County drag racing
Photo Courtesy: Middlesboro Police Department Facebook
Police need help ID’ing two suspects in Bell County theft
Photo Courtesy: Adair County Regional Jail
Woman facing charges for her role in trailer theft case
The Corbin High School Band Boosters along with community members came out to clean up litter...
Dozens come out to Keep Corbin Clean Saturday