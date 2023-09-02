Corbin native premieres short film “That Groovy Rotten Smell”

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - While “That Groovy Rotten Smell” might not sound like the title of a movie you would want to see, you might change your mind once you hear the backstory about it.

The movie was written, produced and directed by Corbin native Matthew Smitley. The film made its debut Saturday night at the Tri-County Cineplex.

A description of the movie on IMDB states the premise features the main character 16-year-old Indy waking up from a lucid dream to a power outage and experiencing an emotional reckoning on a freewheeling and foreboding summer day journey.

Smitley told WYMT online ticket sales prior to the premiere were amazing and he could not believe all of the support he has received.

“If anyone is wanting to make films in their hometown or lives in a small area and thinks that they can’t do films, I think this is the ultimate proof that you can do it,” said Smitley.

More than 200 people volunteered their time to be a part of the movie and turn the dream into a reality.

Smitley also explained just how easy it was to get leaders in the community on board with the film.

“I contacted Maggy Monhollen and right away she was all in for the movie, so securing locations was as simple as asking for permission and permission was granted,” added Smitley.

Jacob Chitwood, who composed all of the original music for the film, said he and Smitley have had a love of movies since their days in high school.

“Around 2017 me and Matthew met at our first job which was at the local movie theater here in town, and over the years we have stayed in close contact when Matthew went on to film school,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood also added that he has been very closely connected to this film since ideas were thrown around a couple of years ago.

“It has been a long journey and it has been a great educational experience for all of us and we have poured our heart and soul into seeing this film completed,” said Chitwood.

Gracie Strunk, a co-editor on the movie, said she had not done any editing before the film but was glad to be able to quickly pick up the skill. She also said while she was not part of the filming of the movie, she feels she has grown close to the characters from seeing them during the editing process.

“I had really only seen them on the screen and they became much more real to me once the process of editing the movie was complete and I have grown to love everybody that was involved as if they were family,” added Strunk.

Smitley said he is working to submit the short film to film festivals across the country.

He said “That Groovy Rotten Smell” will be available online in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.