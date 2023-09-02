Clay County cruises past Williamsburg at home

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers cruised past Williamsburg in a huge home win, 44-20.

Clay County jumped up early in the ball game, going into the halftime break leading 22-6.

In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets showed life, inching close to the goal line. Williamsburg would end the drive with a Hunter Thomas outside run touchdown, chipping the Clay County lead to 22-12.

However, the Tigers would steal the momentum right back with a Tyson Wagers kickoff return touchdown.

The Tigers will face Harlan County at home on Sept. 8.

Williamsburg will return home to take on Waggener on Sept. 8.

