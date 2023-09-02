Clay County cruises past Williamsburg at home

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Clay County Tigers cruised past Williamsburg in a huge home win, 44-20.

Clay County jumped up early in the ball game, going into the halftime break leading 22-6.

In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets showed life, inching close to the goal line. Williamsburg would end the drive with a Hunter Thomas outside run touchdown, chipping the Clay County lead to 22-12.

However, the Tigers would steal the momentum right back with a Tyson Wagers kickoff return touchdown.

The Tigers will face Harlan County at home on Sept. 8.

Williamsburg will return home to take on Waggener on Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This selfie photo provided by Trevala Jara shows Trevala Jara, left, and Christine Vance posing...
Three found dead at remote Rocky Mountain campsite were trying to escape society, stepsister says
One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
.
Driver involved in deadly SWVA hit and run found injured, could face charges later
WYMT Game of the Week
#5 Belfry upsets #3 Johnson Central in ARH Game of the Week

Latest News

KHSAA Football
Scores from across the mountains for week three of high school football
Behind the air attack of Blake Barnett and the speed of Thomas, the Bobcats exploded past the...
Bell County too fast for Cougars
Lewis County vs. Breathitt County
Breathitt County picks up first win of the season
Leslie goes against Magoffin at Magoffin.
Leslie County dominates Magoffin County on the road