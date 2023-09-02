Bell County too fast for Cougars

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A week after putting up more than 300 rushing yards, Daniel Thomas and the Bell County Bobcats hosted the Letcher County Central Cougars.

Behind the air attack of Blake Barnett and the speed of Thomas, the Bobcats exploded past the Cougars 52-18.

Both teams shared scores on their opening drives, but a missed PAT from Letcher Central kept them behind 8-6.

From that point on, it was all about Bell County.

Barnett finished the game with three passing touchdowns and made his presence felt defensively with an interception and a forth down pass break up late in the game.

Thomas found paydirt three times himself and converted on multiple two-point after attempts.

Head Coach Dudley Hilton was impressed with the dynamic offensive performance.

“We made some big downs, as far as third and long and a couple big fourth down plays,” Hilton said. “When you make the chains move, your offense is going to keep getting better as the night goes on.”

Defensively, the Bobcats came away with some big time plays, including a major goal line stop after an inadvertent whistle took six points away from the Cougars.

“We made this big goal line stance,” Hilton said. “I thought that was a big key that we really took a lot of air out of them on that play.”

The Bobcats move to an undefeated 3-0 and will travel to Perry Central for the start of a three game road trip.

Letcher Central falls to 1-2 and will travel back home to take on Hazard.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.