5 Belfry upsets #3 Johnson Central in ARH Game of the Week

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Week three of high school football in Kentucky featured an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 showdown at Haywood Stadium.

Our ARH Game of the Week kicked off at 7:30 p.m. between #3 Johnson Central and #5 Belfry.

The Belfry Pirates ran away from the Johnson Central Golden Eagles, earning the 48-20 win.

Belfry improves to 2-1.

On a two game skid, Johnson Central falls to 1-2.

