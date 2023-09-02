#5 Belfry upsets #3 Johnson Central in ARH Game of the Week
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Week three of high school football in Kentucky featured an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 showdown at Haywood Stadium.
Our ARH Game of the Week kicked off at 7:30 p.m. between #3 Johnson Central and #5 Belfry.
The Belfry Pirates ran away from the Johnson Central Golden Eagles, earning the 48-20 win.
Belfry improves to 2-1.
On a two game skid, Johnson Central falls to 1-2.
