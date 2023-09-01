WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - #3 Johnson Central vs. #5 Belfry
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Week three of high school football in Kentucky features an Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10 showdown at Haywood Stadium.
Our ARH Game of the Week kicks off at 7:30 p.m. between #3 Johnson Central (1-1) and #5 Belfry (1-1).
In week two of the season, both schools lost their game in the Pike County Bowl.
Johnson Central lost a nail-biter to #1 Pikeville 21-14, while Belfry fell to 6A George Rogers Clark 53-27.
You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.
