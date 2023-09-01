Warming trend underway to start meteorological fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to September! After a fall-like end to August, temperatures head back into summer for Labor Day Weekend.

Today and Tonight

It’s going to be another cool morning across the region, thanks to clear skies overnight. The sunshine should warm us up pretty quick this afternoon though. The good thing about it is while it will be warmer temperature-wise, the dewpoints stay low, so it will not be miserable. Hopefully, you haven’t closed the pools yet, because it would be a good day for a dip in them. Highs will top out in the mid-80s this afternoon.

If you’re heading out to any high school football games tonight, the forecast continues to be awesome for those too. Clear skies will drop our temps quick once the sun goes down. We will bottom out in the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Weekend Forecast

Whether you’re heading to Lexington to see the Cats home opener at Kroger Field or just hanging out around the house, Saturday is shaping up to be another amazing day. Sunshine will take us in the upper 80s, so if you’re going to be spending any real time outside just make sure to stay hydrated and wear your sunscreen! Lows Saturday night will drop into the mid-60s.

Sunday is a carbon copy of Saturday with one exception: It will be a little warmer. Highs should top out near 90 before dropping into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Labor Day Monday looks sunny too, but temperatures climb even higher, topping out in the low 90s. So much for Labor Day being the unofficial end of summer.

Extended Forecast

As you head back to work and school on Tuesday, the forecast doesn’t change much. It will still be sunny and it will still be hot. Highs top out in the low to mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The only difference is we could see a stray shower or two on Wednesday and we’ll add a few more clouds in with our sunshine both days.

Thursday and Friday are a touch cooler, but not much. Stray rain chances linger both days to round out the week. Highs stay close to the 90-degree mark.

Have a great weekend!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.