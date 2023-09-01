Trending warmer for Labor Day weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - September is starting on a mild and dry note, and high pressure looks to keep us dry through Labor Day weekend.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

Quiet weather continues across the mountains through tonight. We remain dry under a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky. Low temperatures will not be as chilly as recent nights. We fall into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Dry weather sticks around as we kick off Labor Day weekend. We stay dry, mainly sunny and mild. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s.

Into Saturday night, the forecast does not change much. We remain dry and partly cloudy to mainly clear. Overnight lows dip into the mid-60s.

High Pressure Lingers

High pressure looks to dominate the forecast for Sunday, Labor Day and beyond. As a result, this dry and mild stretch will continue.

We top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s on Sunday. The forecast looks dry and mostly sunny. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

Labor Day 2023 is looking warm. Temperatures top out in the lower-90s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-and-upper-60s.

We remain warm on Tuesday. Highs reach the low-to-mid-90s by Tuesday afternoon. Again, we stay dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

By the middle of next week, we are tracking some potential changes in the forecast.

Most of Wednesday looks dry and warm. Again, highs top out in the low-to-mid-90s under a partly cloudy sky. However, models are hinting at possibly some stray rain chances by Wednesday night and Thursday as a weak cold front begins to move through the region. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

On Thursday, stray rain chances look possible under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s, and lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.