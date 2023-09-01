Theater partnership puts depression, suicide prevention under spotlight

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The Appalachian Center for the Arts is working with Eastern Kentucky University’s Psychology Clinic and the new Floyd County company, Earendel Theatricals, bringing a production about prevention to area schools.

The one-man play, Every Brilliant Thing, opens a dialogue about depression and suicidal thoughts. It follows the story of a man who creates a list of things that bring him happiness and light, as a way to battle the darkness.

“It’s been very meaningful to watch students respond. To watch them laugh when we get to play with their faculty members,” said Brother Christian Matson with Earendel Theatricals. “And occasionally to see students who are in tears, or who come up to us afterward and say, ‘This is something that I’ve personally experienced.’”

The interactive piece allows the audience to take part in the story and, afterward, invites them to be part of creating a mosaic of Post-it notes that will stand as its own list of every brilliant thing.

Mental health professionals said the show is a great way to reach students and provide them with resources like the crisis line and more.

“It opens up a line of communication for mental health resources- especially here in Appalachia. And that’s something that really means a lot to me is trying to get people here the resources they need,” said EKU Psychology Clinic Coordinator Logan Burris.

The tour began this month, taking the story to high schools in the Big Sandy region, and includes a weekend of performances at The Appalachian Center for the Arts.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to bring this important piece to The Appalachian Center for the Arts and to have it be a part of our Vitality Theatre Company touring season,” says App Executive Director Shannon Kirkpatrick-Daniels. “The App aims to act as a catalyst for opening dialogue to meet the region’s growing challenges and opportunities. Shows like this are helping us do just that in an engaging, creative, and meaningful way.”

The App stage will invite audiences to see the show from September 8 through September 10. Showtimes and tickets can be found here.

