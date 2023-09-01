SKCTC receives donation, creates scholarship to honor toddler

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks from Bell and Harlan Counties have found a way to turn tragedy into hope.

After the death of 17-month-old Elena Hembree in July, various individuals and groups have been leaving money at the Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Lisa Fugate, who has been working the case, has donated $1,100 to the Southeast Education Foundation to establish a memorial scholarship in her honor.

“So many people have been affected by this case and wanted to honor the loss of the child,” said Fugate. “We felt the best way to do that would be to create a scholarship in her name.”

SKCTC has received some money and are creating a memorial scholarship in honor of Elena Hembree.
SKCTC has received some money and are creating a memorial scholarship in honor of Elena Hembree.(Southeast Kentucky & Community Technical College)

The Elena Hembree Memorial Scholarship will benefit children in the area who are underprivileged enrolling at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College.

“Scholarships like this one can ease the burden of paying for college, especially for a student who may have faced significant obstacles,” said Dr. Vic Adams, Southeast President. “We are saddened by the loss of Baby Elena and honored to be able to serve our community in her memory.”

The Southeast Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for SKCTC with the mission of supporting students and creating opportunities for students and the community.

For more information on how you can give to the Elena Hembree Memorial Scholarship, contact Carrie Billett at 606-589-3152 or mail checks to the Southeast Education Foundation at 700 College Road, Cumberland, KY 40823 with “Elena Hembree” in the memo.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
BELL COUNTY BURGLAR
SEKY sheriff’s department needs help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

Boaters are flocking to Lake Cumberland for the Labor Day 2023 holiday weekend.
Safety on the mind of people planning to spend Labor Day Weekend at Lake Cumberland
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Laurel County man arrested on rape, sodomy charges
Rocky Adkins, Special Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear, gives opening remarks at the 68th annual...
68th annual Hazard-Perry County Civic Night
.
Driver involved in deadly SWVA hit and run found injured, could face charges later