SKCTC receives donation, creates scholarship to honor toddler

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks from Bell and Harlan Counties have found a way to turn tragedy into hope.

After the death of 17-month-old Elena Hembree in July, various individuals and groups have been leaving money at the Bell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Lisa Fugate, who has been working the case, has donated $1,100 to the Southeast Education Foundation to establish a memorial scholarship in her honor.

“So many people have been affected by this case and wanted to honor the loss of the child,” said Fugate. “We felt the best way to do that would be to create a scholarship in her name.”

SKCTC has received some money and are creating a memorial scholarship in honor of Elena Hembree. (Southeast Kentucky & Community Technical College)

The Elena Hembree Memorial Scholarship will benefit children in the area who are underprivileged enrolling at Southeast Kentucky Community & Technical College.

“Scholarships like this one can ease the burden of paying for college, especially for a student who may have faced significant obstacles,” said Dr. Vic Adams, Southeast President. “We are saddened by the loss of Baby Elena and honored to be able to serve our community in her memory.”

The Southeast Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that raises funds for SKCTC with the mission of supporting students and creating opportunities for students and the community.

For more information on how you can give to the Elena Hembree Memorial Scholarship, contact Carrie Billett at 606-589-3152 or mail checks to the Southeast Education Foundation at 700 College Road, Cumberland, KY 40823 with “Elena Hembree” in the memo.

