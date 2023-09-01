School football helmets honor late WVSP Sgt. Maynard

School helmets are honoring late West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Burch Middle School remember West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard for his outreach work at their school.

Elliott Copley, a student there, said Maynard would stop by and speak with him and his classmates.

“He wanted kids to reach out to him if they were feeling bullied, little, weak. It makes me deeply saddened,” Copley said.

An eighth-grader, Copley held his new football helmet with the ribbon on the back, honoring Maynard. He said Maynard made his school a better place.

“It shows a lot about our hometown; it gives honor,” Copley said. “Shows the community that we care for him and for the game.”

Zach Curry, the football coach at Burch Middle School, wanted to do something for the Mingo County law enforcement hero. Curry also works in the courthouse and he would see Maynard everyday.

“We saw him the day-of when he was at work, came in the courthouse and stuff, talked to him, then it was just kind of a waiting game. You find out who it was, knew he wouldn’t be going home. It is a tough loss for the community,” Curry said.

Burch Middle School will play their first home game Tuesday. Curry hopes his players and everyone who watches remembers Sgt. Maynard’s sacrifice.

