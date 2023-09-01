Safety on the mind of people planning to spend Labor Day Weekend at Lake Cumberland

Boaters are flocking to Lake Cumberland for the Labor Day 2023 holiday weekend.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The good weather and a holiday weekend will draw a lot of people to bodies of water across the region.

Lake Cumberland is one of the most popular destinations, but this summer has already brought a number of accidents, some of them deadly, on the water.

WYMT’s Phil Pendleton went to Burnside Marina Friday morning to talk to folks flocking to the busy lake.

Those he talked to said they plan to spend the Labor Day weekend on the water, but say they will be extra cautious.

One of the incidents at the lake led to the death of Chase and Cole Fischer, two brothers from Northern Kentucky who were killed when their jet ski hit a boat back in July.

About one month later, Fish and Wildlife officers worked another jet ski crash where the driver was thrown onto a bank. They are expected to be ok.

We talked to a family from Illinois who were planning to spend some time riding jet skies this weekend. They say safety is always a priority.

“I love riding the jet skis that my grandparents have. They have two. Me and my family love going fast on them. But being safe, always wearing a life jacket. Always keeping the wristband in case you fall off and stuff like that,” Riley Devoss said.

Officials say a person operating a personal watercraft 12 to 17 must show they have passed a safe boating class.

Fish and Wildlife officers along with those from the US Army Corps of Engineers will be patrolling the lake this weekend and checking on boaters. They say this weekend and the next one are expected to be busy with a lot of boat traffic.

