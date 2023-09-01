Rockcastle County home destroyed in early morning fire

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One mobile home was destroyed during an early morning fire in Rockcastle County.

Just before 1:40 a.m. Friday, crews from three fire departments were called to the home on Stephens Road.

Firefighters from the Brindle Ridge Fire Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department and the Brodhead Fire Department responded with several trucks.

Even with the combined crews and approximately 7,500 gallons of water, they were not able to save the home.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.