Police: Two arrested following vandalism at park

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department reported two people were arrested following a vandalism at Briar Creek Park on Wednesday.

Police confirmed Joshua Douglas, 35, and Heather Maiden, 33, were arrested following an investigation.

Douglas and Maiden are accused of spray painting a shelter building inside the park.

Both were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

They were each charged with one count of criminal mischief.

