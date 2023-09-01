Police: Two arrested following vandalism at park

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department reported two people were arrested following a vandalism at Briar Creek Park on Wednesday.

Police confirmed Joshua Douglas, 35, and Heather Maiden, 33, were arrested following an investigation.

Douglas and Maiden are accused of spray painting a shelter building inside the park.

Both were taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

They were each charged with one count of criminal mischief.

