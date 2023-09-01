Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky Kayla Lacy competes for national title

STANTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A young Kentucky woman from Stanton has already won over the hearts of many on TikTok.

Now she’s trying to win over judges and take home a crown.

At just 22 years old, Kayla Lacy has overcome more than most people will in their entire lives.

“Last year, on Memorial Day, I was at a house I’d never been to, and I was swimming with a couple friends,” said Lacy. “I dove headfirst into the shallow end of the pool, hit my chin on my neck, and instantly shattered my C5. It left me paralyzed from the chest down.

Lacy is now 15 months into recovery from her spinal cord injury and now uses a wheelchair to get around. She’s learned a lot during this time and has become passionate about raising awareness for spinal cord injuries.

She advocates for the special care that spinal cord injury patients need in rural hospitals and clinics. When she won Ms. Wheelchair Kentucky, it gave her a bigger platform to share her voice.

“Before my accident, I was kind of shy, so honestly, I wouldn’t have done anything like this before,” said Lacy. “But I think God has really given me a purpose to not only spread my story out there to inspire others but also to get that special care that other people in my situation need.”

She’s competing this weekend in the Ms. Wheelchair America pageant. The crowning is Saturday night at 7:30.

As for what’s next, Kayla says she plans to go back to college. She was in school for cosmetology. She now wants to go into spinal cord injury research.

Click here if you want to vote for Kayla to win the People’s Choice Award.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.