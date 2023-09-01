Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court

Man accused of killing Scott County deputy appears in court
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Steven Sheanshang is facing charges in both Scott and Fayette counties.

He’s accused of fatally shooting Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley during a traffic stop, then going on a rampage into Lexington, where police say he shot someone else.

Prosecutors in Scott County just filed a motion that, if Sheanshang is convicted, could cost him his life.

Friday, he attended the status hearing via video call, just days after Scott County prosecutors filed a notice of aggravating circumstances in his case. The notice allows the death penalty to be sought for him if he’s convicted.

Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton and others who once worked alongside Conley have attended most of Sheangshang’s hearings. He says it’s a way to show their support.

“I was glad that that was their decision. I feel like it was the right decision,” said Hampton. “There will be days where there will be more than less and less than more depending on what’s going on and how busy we are. We’ll continue to be here and follow this process and see it through.”

The hearings have been frequent. Hampton says they haven’t been getting any easier to attend.

“It’s like day one when we go back in that courtroom,” Hampton said, “It’s reliving when this first started, but at least we are progressing through this.”

Sheangshang’s trial date is set for March 2025.

His next appearance to face Fayette County charges is October 20. His next status hearing in Scott County is on October 6.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing an ATV in Floyd County.
One person dead after ATV crash in Floyd County
Police car lights
EKY man murdered, three people arrested
An Infant is home from the hospital after being hit by a fly ball while she was at a minor...
Infant hit by fly ball during minor league baseball game, flown to hospital
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
BELL COUNTY BURGLAR
SEKY sheriff’s department needs help identifying burglary suspect

Latest News

Letcher County Schools
School districts still struggling to rebuild following July 2022 flood
A southwest Virginia delegate sought to make the hunting season year-round.
Archery season for deer hunting set to start Saturday
Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazard, will be at Cooter’s Place this weekend.
Dukes of Hazzard star to return to Pigeon Forge
Coal Miner Memorial
Jenkins museum dedicates memorial for coal miners
Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wants to know how often they can donate blood and...
Good Question: How often can I donate blood?