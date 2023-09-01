Laurel County man arrested on rape, sodomy charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing serious charges in a sexual abuse case.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook deputies arrested Lanny Hacker, 70, of London on Thursday morning.

Not many details were released about the case, but we know the arrest happened in London and it was based on an investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Hacker is charged with rape, sodomy, incest and unlawful transaction with a minor.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

