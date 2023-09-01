Jenkins museum dedicates memorial for coal miners

Coal Miner Memorial
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - A new memorial honoring coal miners now sits in front of the David A. Zegeer Coal-Railroad Museum in Jenkins.

“When you look at that monument, it is breathtakingly beautiful,” said Museum Curator Kathy Hughes.

The memorial honors the United Mine Workers of America Local Union 5741, which was established in 1933, along with all of the miners represented in the organization.

“Coal miners need to be honored. They sacrificed everything, and almost every benefit that came along that was good for the miner, was through the UMWA,” said Kathy Hughes.

Hughes said the UMWA 5741 is the longest lasting union of its kind. They are hoping the memorial can keep future generations informed of the sacrifice coal miners have given.

